BLM seeks public input for Churchill County horse gather

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public opinion for a planned Churchill County horse gather.

This will be the second 30-day public comment period in preparation of an environmental assessment for the proposed Clan Alpine Horse Gather. The second comment period will last until March 30.

The environmental assessment will address potential environmental consequences associated with excess wild horses in and outside the Clan Alpine herd management area in Churchill County.

BLM is looking to gather and remove excess wild horses from within and outside the area to achieve what it calls a manageable level of between 612-979 horses. They also plan to implement a range of fertility control techniques to maintain the population over a period of 10 years.

A July 2021 flyover determined the population of horses in the area was around 1,700.

“The BLM’s priority is to conduct a safe, efficient, and successful horse gather operation while ensuring humane care and treatment of all animals gathered,” said Stillwater Acting Field Office Manager, Mark Mazza.

Comments can be submitted via mail to 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701, by email to whb@blm.gov, or by fax to 775-885-6147.

All written comments must be postmarked or otherwise hand delivered by 4:30 p.m. on or before March 30.

