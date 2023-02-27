2 pounds of meth seized in Silver Springs, 4 arrested

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office released this photograph after it seized 2.14 pounds of...
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office released this photograph after it seized 2.14 pounds of methamphetamine in Silver Springs.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said it seized 2.14 pounds of methamphetamine Sunday in Silver Springs and arrested four people.

The incident began when a deputy stopped a vehicle. That led to a search warrant and more investigation. the sheriff’s office canine was also involved.

The 969.5 grams of methamphetamine has a potential street value of $77,560, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office arrested

  • Louis Allan Chades 58, on charges of drug trafficking, violating the controlled substances act, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a credit card or debit card without consent. His bail was $513,640.
  • Monalisa Koster, 52, on charges of drug possession, conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act, possession of a credit card or debit card without consent and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was $16,140.
  • David Lee Williams, 49, on charges of drug possession, and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act. His bail was $12,500.
  • Megan Erin Haffey, 35, for drug possession and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act. Her bail was $12,500.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 775-577-5206 or by email detective@lyon-county.org.

People can remain anonymous by calling or texting Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
NTSB: Care Flight aircraft broke up before fatal crash
Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Northbound Interstate 580 closed at North McCarran Boulevard due to weather.
Northbound I-580 reopens after 3-hour closure

Latest News

Pyramid Lake, Lowry girls bringing state championships back to their Northern Nevada communities
Pyramid Lake, Lowry girls bringing state championships back to their Northern Nevada communities
The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
NTSB: Care Flight aircraft broke up before fatal crash
GoFundMe accounts set up for five killed in Care Flight crash
Lyon County Care Flight Fatal Plane Crash
Lyon County Care Flight Fatal Plane Crash