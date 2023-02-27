2 pounds of meth seized in Silver Springs, 4 arrested

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said it seized 2.14 pounds of methamphetamine Sunday in Silver Springs and arrested four people.

The incident began when a deputy stopped a vehicle. That led to a search warrant and more investigation. the sheriff’s office canine was also involved.

The 969.5 grams of methamphetamine has a potential street value of $77,560, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office arrested

Louis Allan Chades 58, on charges of drug trafficking, violating the controlled substances act, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a credit card or debit card without consent. His bail was $513,640.

Monalisa Koster, 52, on charges of drug possession, conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act, possession of a credit card or debit card without consent and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was $16,140.

David Lee Williams, 49, on charges of drug possession, and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act. His bail was $12,500.

Megan Erin Haffey, 35, for drug possession and conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act. Her bail was $12,500.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 775-577-5206 or by email detective@lyon-county.org.

People can remain anonymous by calling or texting Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to secretwitness.com.

