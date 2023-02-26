Pyramid Lake, Lowry girls bringing state championships back to their Northern Nevada communities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The season has come to an end on the high school hardwood.

The NIAA crowned its state champions Saturday.

BOYS:

5A: Durango 57, Liberty 47

3A: Losee 59, Elko 52

2A: Democracy Prep 64, Meadows 58

1A: GV Christian 72, Mineral County 60

GIRLS:

5A: Centennial 59, Coronado 20

3A: Lowry 58, Fernley 53

2A: Democracy Prep 57, Needles 40

1A: Pyramid Lake 59, Eureka 23

