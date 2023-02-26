Propane tank in Soda Springs area hit by snowplow, causes explosion

By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:17 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KOLO) -A propane leak and explosion in the Soda Springs, Calif., area Saturday damaged three residential structures, the Truckee Fire Protection District reported.

TFPD went to the Serene Lakes area Saturday about 5:17 a.m. on a report of a gas leak caused by a snowplow striking a propane tank between two homes.

As units responded, the update came in that the propane tank was on fire.

The first engine at the scene said the leaking propane tank was on fire and power lines were down. It worked to evacuate people from nearby homes and it established a perimeter, TFPD reported.

First responders then found a home directly across the street from the burning propane tank that was involved in an explosion and was also burning, TFPD said.

It appears after the plow hit the propane tank, leaking liquified propane gas turned to vapor and went around the area, eventually finding a way to ignite in the home across the street.

Firefighters controlled the fire and mitigated the leak and then found two other structures damaged by the explosion.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is working with Placer County Environmental Health and the Office of Emergency Services to assess and mitigate the LPG spill.

Several agencies assisted in the response.

TFPD asks people to call 911 and move away from the area if they smell leaking gas, which can smell like rotten eggs, to avoid accidentally setting a leak on fire.

