GoFundMe accounts set up for five killed in Care Flight crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -GoFundMe pages have been set up for all five people killed in Friday’s Care Flight crash in Lyon County.

Mark Rand was the patient being flown from Reno-Tahoe International Airport to Utah for treatment his GoFundMe page describes as lifesaving. His wife, Terri, accompanied him.

Ed Pricola was the Care Flight nurse who started the job last fall. He us survived by his wife, Lauren, and their two children.

Scott Walton was the pilot. He is survived by his wife and their three daughters.

Ryan Watson was the paramedic and became a father on Jan. 19. He is survived by his wife, Kailey, and their child.

GoFundMe has verified these accounts as legitimate.

