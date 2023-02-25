Tractor-trailer hauling fuel crashes on I-80 between Sparks and Fernley

The scene of a fuel spill on Interstate 80 east of USA Parkway.
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A tractor-trailer hauling fuel turned over Saturday morning on Interstate 80 eastbound about a half mile past USA Parkway, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue reported.

TMFR and the Storey County Fire Department responded at about 9 a.m. As much as 50 gallons of fuel leaked out of two tanks, TMFR reported.

Crews built a dam to prevent the fuel from reaching the Truckee River.

The driver was taken for medical treatment for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

