Tractor-trailer hauling fuel crashes on I-80 between Sparks and Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A tractor-trailer hauling fuel turned over Saturday morning on Interstate 80 eastbound about a half mile past USA Parkway, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue reported.

TMFR and the Storey County Fire Department responded at about 9 a.m. As much as 50 gallons of fuel leaked out of two tanks, TMFR reported.

Crews built a dam to prevent the fuel from reaching the Truckee River.

The driver was taken for medical treatment for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

