Sports Caravan, 2/24

2-24-23
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:01 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All good things must come to an end.

Friday night marked the final Sports Caravan of this fine basketball season, and what better way to end the series than with some state semifinal action.

Kurt Schroeder and crew have the highlights from eight total games at Lawlor Events Center - the host site of the 3A and 1A boys and girls state tournament.

Las Vegas hosted the 5A, 4A, and 2A games.

Enjoy the best of what our team got as you celebrate your team’s run to a title!

TEAM OF THE WEEK:

Lowry girls

PLAYER(S) OF THE WEEK:

Elko’s Preston Chamberlin and Jared Tinkorang

