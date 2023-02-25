Sparks man must serve at least 22 years for road-rage murder

Isaiah Alexander Norwood
Isaiah Alexander Norwood(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A 20-year-old Sparks man must serve at least 22 years in prison for a road-rage murder two years ago.

A Washoe District Court jury in December convicted Isaiah Alexander Norwood of second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and of firing a gun in a populated area.

On Feb. 5, 2021, Norwood got involved in a road rage incident with Thomas Schlessinger, 19, of Sparks. Norwood fired a gun at Sclessinger four times and chased him for 1.5 miles before ending up at a shopping center at East Prater Way and Sparks Boulevard.

There, Norwood sped up and hit Schlessinger, who was on a motorcycle, and fled. Schlessinger died from his injuries.

Authorities arrested Norwood two days later in Douglas County.

At sentencing before Judge Egan Walker, Deputy District Attorney Jeff Hoppe introduced statements made by Norwood after the trial showing he mocked the murder and minimized the fatal injuries he inflicted on the victim. Hoppe argued that Norwood’s crime coupled with his lack of remorse warranted the maximum punishment. Norwood received life in prison.

The scene of a hit-and-run on East Prater Way in Sparks.
The scene of a hit-and-run on East Prater Way in Sparks.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)

