Parents arrested after 5-week-old twins found with multiple broken bones, sheriff say

Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for...
Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for assault and endangering children.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:07 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (Gray News) - Parents of two five-week-old twins have been arrested in Ohio after the infants were found with multiple injuries.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Conkel was contacted by a social worker from Nationwide Children’s Hospital about a possible child abuse case.

Detectives said they were advised that one of the twins was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for a possible broken arm where hospital staff then observed what appeared to be hemorrhages in both twins’ eyes. This resulted in both babies being transferred to the children’s hospital.

Detectives said they responded to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital where they were able to meet and talk with the child abuse trauma team of doctors providing treatment to the twins.

The sheriff’s office reported that detectives learned of multiple non-accidental injuries to both babies. The injuries included eye hemorrhages, multiple broken bones in their legs and arms, multiple rib fractures, and abrasions to the face that included a black eye and bruising.

As a result of these injuries, Scioto County Children Services were notified and responded to the hospital and removed custody from the parents.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said detectives spoke with family members and witnesses and they ultimately arrested the twins’ parents.

Codi Alexander Ronald Allen, 20, and SueAnn Carter, 27, were taken into custody and facing charges that include felonious assault and endangering children.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
The staging area for the search for a Care Flight plane crash in Stagecoach in Lyon County, Nev.
Care Flight airplane crashes in Lyon County; all five onboard die
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Lani Wilkes
Authorities: Driver refused to yield in traffic stop, leading to road-closing crash

Latest News

FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
Media drop Dilbert after creator’s Black `hate group’ remark
The scene of a fuel spill on Interstate 80 east of USA Parkway.
Tractor-trailer hauling fuel crashes on I-80 between Sparks and Fernley
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia that left nine juveniles...
Police arrest 2 suspects in shooting that injured 9 juveniles
As a winter storm in the North and West intensifies, heat in the South is creating a 100-degree...
Blizzards forecast in California mountains in multiday storm
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on