Flights cancelled as winter storm hits Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada often sees winter storm impacts on mountain passes and roadways. But Friday morning, the snow grounded flights in and out of Reno Tahoe International Airport.

“It was about 7 a.m. that we showed up and then our flight got cancelled as soon as we checked in,” said Aaron Tagala.

Tagla and his friends spent the week skiing and when they tried to head home to Chicago, their flight was cancelled.

They spent most of the day waiting for different flights out.

“We’re just waiting to board our next flight. We just randomly booked three flights, our group got split up into three different flights,” Tagala’s friend Philip Morris said.

Southwest, Alaska, United and American Airlines all cancelled some flights heading in and out of Reno.

But for those who made the trip in, the snow was a welcome sight.

“Honest to God, I was really excited,” said Gaby Chassagne, a traveler from the East Coast.

This storm means a fresh layer of powder for anyone hitting the slopes.

“We’re going to Heavenly and we’re just going to spend the next couple days up there,” Chassagne said.

“I’m learning to snowboard. We saw the reports come in and I was like, okay lots of powder.”

It’s not just the Reno Tahoe International Airport dealing with winter weather. Thousands of flights around the U.S. are cancelled as a winter storm barrels across the country.

