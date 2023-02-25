Commisssioner Hartung also secretly tracked, joins the mayor’s lawsuit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -When Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed late last year that someone had been tracking her every movement through an electronic device hidden in her car, she said she wasn’t alone. investigators told her that other prominent people in the community had been targeted.

We now know at least one other public official who was tracked.

Washoe County Commissioner Vaughn Hartung says a similar device was found in his personal vehicle.

The mayor discovered she was being tracked by accident. Her mechanic discovered the device when she took her car in for an oil leak.

Apparently, Hartung discovered he was being tracked when he became aware that there were online reports of his vehicle at various locations. He looked for the device and found it.

The new allegations are contained in an amended filing of the lawsuit the mayor filed against the apparent owner of the devices, local private investigator David McNeely. She filed the original lawsuit against McNeely and his company, 5 Alpha Industries, and asked for a judicial order to force McNeely to identify who hired him. Hartung has now joined her in those actions.

The mayor has called the secret surveillance “unacceptable” and Hartung has echoed that reaction, noting that his vehicle is also used by his wife and daughter,

The new filing also refers to a website that maps the location of Hartung’s car through seven months of surveillance. It also says photographs of the mayor were taken and her whereabouts published during the several weeks she was being traced.

And it also raises an issue beyond a creepy violation of privacy, saying in light of a rise in political violence directed at public officials elsewhere, the discovery they were being tracked caused “extreme distress and anxiety.”

The mystery of course is who ordered it and why. For the moment that remains unknown.

