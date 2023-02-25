Care Flight airplane crashes in Lyon County

The staging area for the search for a Care Flight plane crash in Stagecoach in Lyon County, Nev.
The staging area for the search for a Care Flight plane crash in Stagecoach in Lyon County, Nev.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:05 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STAGECOACH, Nev. (KOLO) -A Care Flight medical flight crashed Friday night in Stagecoach, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said it received several calls at about 9:15 p.m. about the crash. Sheriff’s deputies, the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District, Lyon County Search and Rescue and Douglas County Search and Rescue responded.

The sheriff’s office said searchers found the aircraft at about 11:15 p.m.

Central Lyon Fire says the FAA and NTSB have confirmed that there are fatalities.

The investigation continues and more information will be provided when it is available, the sheriff’s office said.

REMSA, which operates Care Flight, did not have an immediate response.

Stagecoach is about 40 miles east of Reno and about 15 miles west of Silver Springs.

