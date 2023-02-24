UNR, TMCC cancel early classes, delay opening to 10 am

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The University of Nevada, Reno has canceled all Friday classes before 10 a.m. and delayed non-essential campus operations until 10 a.m. on Friday.

The university took the action due to expected poor road conditions overnight.

Web classes and remote operations will continue as scheduled.

The Redfield campus, Building A at 18600 Wedge Parkway, is also on a delay and will open at 10 a.m.

Truckee Meadows Community College has a similar schedule. All in-person classes before 10 a.m. on Friday are canceled.

TMCC web and web-live classes and remote operations will continue as scheduled. TMCC physical locations, including the Child Care Center, will open at 10 a.m.

