Six prosecuted and sentenced for May 2020 Reno riot

Gavel graphic
Gavel graphic(Pixabay)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:21 PM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday announced six people responsible for the May 2020 downtown Reno riots have been prosecuted in state court and sentenced.

Collectively they have been ordered to pay $103,839.97 in restitution, the district attorney’s office said.

The convictions:

  • Wesley Ellis Compton, 27, of Reno, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to felony destruction of property for damage to Reno City Hall; and gross misdemeanor destruction of for damage to the Reno Police Department. Compton received probation with 12-30 months as a suspended prison sentence and was ordered to pay $14,332.49 restitution.
  • Lionel Jimenez, 28, of Reno, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to felony destruction of property for damage he caused to city hall. Jimenez was sentenced to probation with 12-36 months as a suspended prison sentence and was ordered to pay $12,000.06 restitution.
  • Ekepati Niko Taua, 30, of Reno, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to felony destruction of property for damage to city hall. Taua was sentenced to probation with 12-30 months as a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay $12,727.56 restitution.
  • Jesus Marcelino Calderon, 23, of Reno, pleaded guilty in January 2021 to felony destruction of property for damage he caused to city hall. Calderon was sentenced to probation with 12-36 months as a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay $2,000 restitution. He subsequently violated probation and was revoked and sent to prison.
  • Kirsten Shirnena Laufay Davis, 29, of Washoe County, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to felony destruction of property for damage she caused to city hall. Davis was sentenced to probation with 12-48 months as a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay $58,868.05 restitution.
  • Marilyn Ashley Stone, 27, of Washoe County, pleaded guilty in January 2021 to gross misdemeanor destruction of property for damage she caused to city hall. Stone was sentenced to probation with 364 days as a suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay $3,911.81 restitution.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
Lani Wilkes
Authorities: Driver refused to yield in traffic stop, leading to road-closing crash
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
Road work on Spaghetti Bowl will force closures, restrictions

Latest News

Marc Cole was last seen around the Nugget Casino in Carson City on February 14th, 2023.
CCSO looking for help finding missing man
Powerball jackpot reached $1.6 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.
Susanville Powerball winner one number short of $1.6 billion jackpot identified
Kendall Robertson
Carson City Sheriffs looking for missing teen
8 Things to Do
8 Things to Do