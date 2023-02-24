Six prosecuted and sentenced for May 2020 Reno riot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday announced six people responsible for the May 2020 downtown Reno riots have been prosecuted in state court and sentenced.

Collectively they have been ordered to pay $103,839.97 in restitution, the district attorney’s office said.

The convictions:

Wesley Ellis Compton, 27, of Reno, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to felony destruction of property for damage to Reno City Hall; and gross misdemeanor destruction of for damage to the Reno Police Department. Compton received probation with 12-30 months as a suspended prison sentence and was ordered to pay $14,332.49 restitution.

Lionel Jimenez, 28, of Reno, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to felony destruction of property for damage he caused to city hall. Jimenez was sentenced to probation with 12-36 months as a suspended prison sentence and was ordered to pay $12,000.06 restitution.

Ekepati Niko Taua, 30, of Reno, pleaded guilty in July 2021 to felony destruction of property for damage to city hall. Taua was sentenced to probation with 12-30 months as a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay $12,727.56 restitution.

Jesus Marcelino Calderon, 23, of Reno, pleaded guilty in January 2021 to felony destruction of property for damage he caused to city hall. Calderon was sentenced to probation with 12-36 months as a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay $2,000 restitution. He subsequently violated probation and was revoked and sent to prison.

Kirsten Shirnena Laufay Davis, 29, of Washoe County, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to felony destruction of property for damage she caused to city hall. Davis was sentenced to probation with 12-48 months as a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay $58,868.05 restitution.

Marilyn Ashley Stone, 27, of Washoe County, pleaded guilty in January 2021 to gross misdemeanor destruction of property for damage she caused to city hall. Stone was sentenced to probation with 364 days as a suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay $3,911.81 restitution.

“It’s okay to be upset and frustrated with various current events and issues. And it’s perfectly fine to express those feelings in a productive, non-aggressive way in an effort to positively advance society. But it’s completely unacceptable for emotions to lead to lawlessness and destruction, and this Office will not allow for that. Downtown Reno, with its mix of local residents, businesses, and tourists, unfortunately saw first-hand that destruction and violence, and for those six offenders whose cases were sent to this Office, they were fully held accountable for their illegal actions.”

