RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A semi-truck spun out of control on Northbound I-580 near the Mt. Rose Highway exit Friday morning, causing traffic delays.

Nevada State Police say it happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The truck spun out and collided with the center median.

No other vehicles were involved and no one was injured, but it did close one lane of traffic.

