Non-essential offices in Douglas County close due to weather

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County says all non-essential offices will close today due to the inclement weather.

The courts, however, will remain open for regular business hours. Offices for safety and corrections are to remain open.

The National Weather Service in Reno says of the storms: “Significant winter storm Friday into Saturday, followed by a brief break before another major winter storm midday Sunday through Tuesday night.”

The county is advising people against driving unless neccessary.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.