Non-compliant sex offender arrested in Washoe County

Ryder Sparks
Ryder Sparks(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:16 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office have announced the arrest of a non-compliant sex offender in Washoe County.

24-year-old Ryder Sparks was arrested on Wednesday on two felony counts of failure to obey sex offender laws/registration as well as one count of destruction of property, resisting a public officer, one misdemeanor count of domestic battery (1st) out of Lyon County, and an arrest for violation of conditions of parole.

In 2017, Sparks was convicted of coercion with force or threat of force for sex. He is considered a Tier II offender in Nevada.

