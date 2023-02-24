New Schieve case information revealed in updated filing

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve(Mike Cooper)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:15 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An updated filing in Mayor Hillary Schieve’s lawsuit against David McNeely and 5 Alpha Industries alleges the surveillance on her car went on for weeks without her knowledge.

It also alleges Washoe County commissioner Vaughn Hartung was the subject of surveillance, and that he was monitored for several months via a similar method.

In her suit, Schieve says that during her time being surveilled, McNeely was able to capture “comprehensive information about the most private details of Plaintiffs’ lives such as the times and locations of their visits to family members, religious institutions, personal and professional associations, and/or medical providers.”

She further alleges that photographs, as well as her whereabouts were published by the defendants. The suit also says that a website showing hundreds of locations traveled to by Hartung are now public.

The suit states that Hartung’s car was also used by his wife and daughter, which also brought them under surveillance without their knowledge.

They allege McNeely violated their privacy, publicly disclosed private information, trespassed, and were negligent in the lawful actions of a private investigator under Nevada law.

