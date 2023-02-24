Movie Minute: A wacky, gruesome bear hits the big screen

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cocaine Bear is a movie loosely inspired by true events, directed by Emily Banks, starring O’Shea Jackson Jr., Keri Russell, and the late Ray Liotta, play as an oddball group made up of cops, criminals, and tourists in a Georgia forest, where a huge black bear goes on a rampage after eating large amounts of cocaine it found in the forest. The movie rated R, is now playing in theaters, being described as having a sense of humor mixed with horror.

Also in theaters, Jesus Revolution, based on a true story about a Pastor in California, who opens up his doors to a group of teenage hippies that are accepted any where else. in the early 1970′s, Pastor Chuck Smith played by Kelsey Grammer, is on a quest to grow his Christian church, and along the way thanks to his daughter a community of teenage hippies not accepted anywhere else walk through Pastor Smith’s church doors. Check it out in theaters now.

Steaming now The Reluctant Traveler takes viewers around the world with Eugene Levy as he visits and explores some of the world’s intriguing places, people, and cultures, while also showing how much Eugene Levy is not a fan of traveling, but opens up his eyes for the experience. The series is streaming now on Apple TV Plus.

Lastly, it is the final season of Animaniacs. Season three will end the show’s running on Hulu, with all the original voices back to play these iconic characters, it’s a bitter sweet moment to say goodbye to the show. A series that was so popular back in the 90′s, reimagined still features a trio of siblings who wreck havoc and mayhem on anyone they meet. Catch the final season on Hulu.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.