Man dies after he was dumped into garbage truck, sheriff says

The man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck,...
The man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck, investigators said.(CBS7)
By Micah Allen, Lauren Munt and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:09 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) – A man in Texas was dumped into a garbage truck and then fell to his death when he tried to climb out, according to officials.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators found that the man was sleeping inside a dumpster when it was picked up and dumped into the garbage truck.

Surveillance video shows the man being dumped into the truck, trying to get off the truck, then falling to his death, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities identified the victim as 45-year-old Brandon Altman.

A store employee nearby who was familiar with Altman described him as being “transient.”

No further information was available.

Copyright 2023 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Lani Wilkes
Authorities: Driver refused to yield in traffic stop, leading to road-closing crash
Washoe County School District
School district says counseling available after stabbing of 14-year-old

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a a five-day,...
Biden ready to run, first lady says
No foul play is suspected at this time in his dissappearance
LCSO again asking for help finding missing elderly man
The Amber Alert for a missing Tennessee teen was canceled after she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after missing Tennessee teen found safe
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
Reno Phil presents Romeo and Juliet
Reno Phil presents Romeo and Juliet