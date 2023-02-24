LCSO again asking for help finding missing elderly man

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is again asking for the public’s help finding a missing elderly man.

75-year-old Richard Shifflet was last seen on Oct. 3 when he left his Dayton residence to go for a walk.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt. He is a five foot six white male with balding blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6600 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

