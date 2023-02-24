KOLO ATE: Daddy’s Tacos NV

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Daddy’s Tacos NV has been a popular food truck since it first debuted back in 2020.

“We start with nothing but tacos and quesadillas, two simple items,” said co-owner Martin Gomez. “And from there it just blew up.”

It soon outgrew the original truck and necessitated a bigger vehicle. And now there’s a brick-and-mortar location on Mill Street in Reno.

“We spent so many hours prepping and cooking and cleaning and storing the food and all of that, it just made sense to open a restaurant and sell a few burritos as well,” said co-owner Valentine Lovelace.

Daddy's Tacos NV is located at 4840 Mill Street in Reno. (kolo)

They’ve also expanded the menu, now offering breakfast items as well. Like the Machaca plate; scrambled eggs mixed with shredded beef. It’s served with a side of whole beans and special potatoes, made with jalapenos, onions and tomatoes.

“Those potatoes are the potatoes that my momma used to cook for me when I was a kid, eating in Mexico,” explained Gomez. “And a little bit of seasoning and love.”

But as the name implies, they’re known for their tacos. And the Quesabirria is the most popular on the menu.

“Corn tortilla with grilled cheese melted onto it. It’s loaded with shredded beef, topped with onions and cilantro,” explained Lovelace. “And it always comes with the consume. Which I tell everybody is like Mexican au jus, but for a tacos. So you’ve got to dip it. It’s mandatory.”

The Cochinita Pibil is also a popular item; similar to carnitas, which marinades overnight. And you can mix-and-match any order.

“You’re able to pick and choose your types of tacos, you can choose whatever you want,” added Lovelace. “We’re more than happy to make it happen.”

That includes vegetarian plates and Keto options, like tacos served in a shell made entirely of cheese.

“It’s nothing but cheese, there’s no tortilla on there,” said Gomez.

The food is so popular, it was named one of the “Top 50 Places to Eat in Sparks” by Yelp last year.

“It is really amazing to see how we evolved,” added Gomez.

The food truck is still running six days per week, while the restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. It’s located at 4840 Mill Street.

There’s also a raffle happening where the winner will get a 2009 Kawasaki Vulcan. A ticket is given out for every purchase, with the winner to be announced on April 1st.

You can get more information and check out the menu by going to www.daddystacosnv.com

