Governor orders closure of local state offices

Winter storm graphic
Winter storm graphic(Northern News Now)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:39 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closure of all state offices in northern Nevada due to the storm.

The Department of Public Safety and NDOT are both reporting severe weather and possibly dangerous roads as a result of the winter snowstorm.

Offices in Carson City, Douglas County, Esmeralda County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Nye County, Storey County, and Washoe County closed early Friday at 3:00 p.m.

This order excludes public safety and corrections personnel.

