‘Community Conversation’ Panel Discussion spotlights health needs in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Thursday afternoon, community members gathered at the Reno Public Market for a “Community Conversation” panel discussion hosted by Truckee Meadows Tomorrow (TMT).

TMT collaborated with the Washoe County Health District to share ideas and solutions for issues discovered in the data provided by WC Health District’s recently released Community Health Assessment 2022-2025 report. The report is a comprehensive overview of health-related issues in Washoe County.

“We believe that data tells the story, but for a lot of people data is scary, and so we really try to help translate that important information and make it digestible so it lands for people and they understand the meaning of that,” said Erica Murich, CEO at TMT.

WCHD says the most pressing health concerns for the community include mental health services, preventative health behaviors, access to healthcare, and social determinants of health. Panelists discussed steps toward solutions to mitigate those issues.

Panelists representatives from the Health District, Washoe County School District, Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, and The Food Bank of Northern Nevada engaged with attendees to help bring diverse perspectives in the community together, to be part of the solution.

“Our whole goal is to bring experts to the table that can talk plainly with our general community members about, who’s working on what and what can we expect to see so that everyone’s lives are bettered,” said Murich.

Murich saiad Thursday’s discussion is the first of five planned ‘‘Community Conversations’' to be hosted by the non-profit, with the goal of getting as many residents involved in discussions about issues impacting Washoe County.

