AG Ford sues FDA over abortion pill restrictions

Ford says the FDA is restricting the drug despite it being safe
Photo: Michelle Mishina-Kunz, New York Times
Photo: Michelle Mishina-Kunz, New York Times(Michelle Mishina-Kunz, New York Times)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced a lawsuit against the FDA over restrictions on abortion pills.

Ford called the restrictions unlawful, unnecessary and said the FDA was singling out one of two drugs, mifepristone, for regulations.

His suit asserts the FDA exceeded its authority and violated the constitutional principle of equal protection. Ford is asking the court to bar the agency from applying the restrictions to the drug.

Nevada joins a number of other states in asking the court to injunct the restrictions while the case proceeds.

“While our country continues to grapple with the fact that abortion rights were stripped away from many Americans, we must stand against actions that would further restrict this right,” said Ford. “The FDA’s regulations regarding mifepristone do not protect those seeking abortions, but they do make reproductive health care harder to access.

Ford says the FDA is restricting the drug despite it being safe.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Edwards
14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Chloe Edwards, a student at North Valleys High School.
Family of murdered teen shares harrowing eyewitness account
Lani Wilkes
Authorities: Driver refused to yield in traffic stop, leading to road-closing crash
Washoe County School District
School district says counseling available after stabbing of 14-year-old

Latest News

Harvesting Health Brunch
Harvesting Health Brunch
No foul play is suspected at this time in his dissappearance
LCSO again asking for help finding missing elderly man
Reno Phil presents Romeo and Juliet
Reno Phil presents Romeo and Juliet
Daddy's Tacos NV is located at 4840 Mill Street.
KOLO ATE: Daddy’s Tacos NV