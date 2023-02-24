AG Ford sues FDA over abortion pill restrictions

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced a lawsuit against the FDA over restrictions on abortion pills.

Ford called the restrictions unlawful, unnecessary and said the FDA was singling out one of two drugs, mifepristone, for regulations.

His suit asserts the FDA exceeded its authority and violated the constitutional principle of equal protection. Ford is asking the court to bar the agency from applying the restrictions to the drug.

Nevada joins a number of other states in asking the court to injunct the restrictions while the case proceeds.

“While our country continues to grapple with the fact that abortion rights were stripped away from many Americans, we must stand against actions that would further restrict this right,” said Ford. “The FDA’s regulations regarding mifepristone do not protect those seeking abortions, but they do make reproductive health care harder to access.

Ford says the FDA is restricting the drug despite it being safe.

