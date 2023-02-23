WCSO arrests 2 for home burglaries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for a string of residential burglaries.

WCSO says they conducted the alleged burglaries from Dec. 2022 to Feb. 2023. In January, the Sheriff’s Office noticed a dramatic increase in the number of high loss residential burglaries, certain aspects of which they believed may have been related.

They soon suspected Jacob Cooper and Aisha Alvarado (aka Aisha Bailey) were responsible for multiple burglaries currently under investigation regionally.

The pair were arrested on charges of:

Burglary

Home Invasion

Grand Larceny

Grand Larceny Firearm

Possession of Stolen Property

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Trafficking a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Ex-felon Possession of a Firearm

Additional information in this case lead to crimes in several other jurisdictions, to include California.

Detectives will be announcing a public viewing on seized items to return stolen property to its owner. Details of the viewing will be made through subsequent announcements.

