WCSO arrests 2 for home burglaries

Cooper(left) and Alvarado(right)
Cooper(left) and Alvarado(right)(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for a string of residential burglaries.

WCSO says they conducted the alleged burglaries from Dec. 2022 to Feb. 2023. In January, the Sheriff’s Office noticed a dramatic increase in the number of high loss residential burglaries, certain aspects of which they believed may have been related.

They soon suspected Jacob Cooper and Aisha Alvarado (aka Aisha Bailey) were responsible for multiple burglaries currently under investigation regionally.

The pair were arrested on charges of:

  • Burglary
  • Home Invasion
  • Grand Larceny
  • Grand Larceny Firearm
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Possession of Stolen Firearm
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Trafficking a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle and Ex-felon Possession of a Firearm

Additional information in this case lead to crimes in several other jurisdictions, to include California.

Detectives will be announcing a public viewing on seized items to return stolen property to its owner. Details of the viewing will be made through subsequent announcements.

