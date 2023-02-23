Should gel manicure clients take precautions?

gel manicure client uses UV light to cure the polish
gel manicure client uses UV light to cure the polish(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:32 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Here at La Belle Nail Lounge clients wanting a gel manicure wear gloves. That’s because the process involves UV lights to help cure the polish.

The process means the manicure lasts longer than a conventional manicure.

“What I like about the gel, it lasts a lot longer. I usually get my nails done once a month,” says Ashley Vazeen DNP, who is a gel manicure fan.

However, Vazeen says in her field she knows ultra violet light can cause age spots on the hands.

A recent study which appeared in “Nature” shows mice exposed to UV light were shown to develop some skin cell mutations.

“They need to do bigger studies to see if it is true in humans,” says Cindy Lamerson MD, with Nevada Center for Dermatology. “They have done some, but they are very small. And you need really big numbers in order to determine whether there is a problem.”

Dr. Lamerson says it will take years to determine the true impact of UV light on hands.

She whole heartedly supports the use of gloves like those used at La Belle Nail Lounge. She says clients can always bring their own fingerless gloves to a gel manicure. Or she says put sunscreen on hands prior to placing them under the light. Make sure it has a high SPF.

No need to give up your nail indulgence, just have your fingers on the pulse concerning the latest developments in gel manicures.

