Reno Rodeo Foundation prepares for Paint or Poker fundraiser for underserved children in the community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s (RRF) upcoming event has something for everyone. Whether you’re good with cards or prefer to let out your creative side, the non-profit’s “Paint or Poker for a Purpose” is just for you. All proceeds from this one-of-a-kind event will fund scholarships and support children and teens with extraordinary needs in 14 Northern Nevada counties.

RRF president, Debby Herman, and executive director, Clara Andriola, stopped by Morning Break to encourage folks to get their tickets now.

The fundraising event takes place at New West Distributing on Saturday, March 4. Doors open at 5 p.m. Meeting and eating begins at 6 p.m. with dealin’ or painting kicking off at 7 p.m.

Attendees can indulge their competitive streak with Texas Hold’em or hone their artistic side with laid back painting and sipping. Poker buy-in or a painting pass is $100 per person. Or you can pay $900 for a poker table of 10. Players must be 21 or older to participate in the poker tournament. Photo ID checked at the door.

The 1st place winner will take home a $1,000 prize and a custom championship belt buckle, 2nd place wins $500 and 3rd place wins $250.

All prices include tasty bites and libations. Attendees can also purchase a food-and-drink-only pass for $30.

This impactful event is presented by LP Insurance with support from Nevada Payroll Services.

For more information or to reserve a spot for “Paint or Poker for a Purpose,” click here. Registration deadline is Monday, Feb. 27.

