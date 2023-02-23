Niemeyer & Friends to host charity poker event for local liver transplant recipient’s medical bills

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Niemeyer & Friends along with Alta Vista Community Resource Center are hosting their first fundraiser of the year in honor of Reno resident, Chris Connolly.

Connolly, Anne Niemeyer and Laurence Salsedo stopped by Morning Break to share how their charity poker night will aid Connolly’s medical debt.

He is the recipient of this event’s fundraiser after he was diagnosed with Wilson’s disease and NASH leaving him with end-stage liver disease. Last year, he received a life-saving liver transplant, but regaining his health has left him with astronomical medical bills.

Niemeyer & Friends and the Alta Vista Resource Center are stepping up to help Connolly and you’re invited to help too.

The charity poker event takes place Saturday, Feb. 25 at Club Cal Neva (2nd floor event room). Doors open at 5 p.m. and poker starts at 6:30 p.m. There is a $75 entry fee that can be paid online in advance or at the door, but you will get $350 bonus chips for purchasing your ticket on line. There will be 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

Tickets and more information can be found online and on Facebook.

