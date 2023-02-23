Downtown Reno fire sends one for smoke inhalation treatment

The scene of a fire at Siegel Suites at 2nd Street and Arlington Avenue in Reno.
The scene of a fire at Siegel Suites at 2nd Street and Arlington Avenue in Reno.(Harrison Brenner/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:18 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A person was taken for medical treatment for smoke inhalation Wednesday afternoon after a fire in downtown Reno.

The fire caused significant damage in the Siegel Suites room in the 200 block of West Second Street. It was reported about 3 p.m.

Sprinklers allowed firefighters to put out flames before flames could spread to other rooms.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chloe Edwards
New information: 14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Lani Wilkes
Authorities: Driver refused to yield in traffic stop, leading to road-closing crash
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
Road work on Spaghetti Bowl will force closures, restrictions

Latest News

gel manicure client uses UV light to cure the polish
Should gel manicure clients take precautions?
Nevada joins settlement with opioid manufacturer
File image of skiers and snowboarders making their way to the lift line at Sugar Bowl in...
Snowfall extends ski season at Sugar Bowl
Bottles of Alcohol (Source: WALB)
Tiny Nevada town gets county OK to lift ban on alcohol sales