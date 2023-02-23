Downtown Reno fire sends one for smoke inhalation treatment

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A person was taken for medical treatment for smoke inhalation Wednesday afternoon after a fire in downtown Reno.

The fire caused significant damage in the Siegel Suites room in the 200 block of West Second Street. It was reported about 3 p.m.

Sprinklers allowed firefighters to put out flames before flames could spread to other rooms.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.