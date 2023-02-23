Dayton woman called missing and endangered

Deon Kincade-Hodson . hair is short now as shown in the photo on the right.
Deon Kincade-Hodson . hair is short now as shown in the photo on the right.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:05 PM PST
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) -A 64-year-old Dayton woman is missing and could be endangered, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon.

There has been no contact with Deon Kincade-Hodson since Monday at about noon. She could be in the Mason Pass-Smith Valley area.

The sheriff’s office described Kincade-Hodson as white, about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 105 pounds. She has very short blonde hair.  She was last seen wearing a pink and gray sweater and blue jeans and tan, lace-up boots.

Kincade-Hodson left the Dayton area in a 1998 Jeep Wrangler 2 door that is blue and gray with Nevada license plate 963G55.  There are two faded stickers on the back window that show a raised middle finger.

Lyon County Search and Rescue is putting together a search team.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. William McDaniel at 775-463-6620 or at wmcdaniel@lyon-county.org and refer to case # 23LY00772.

