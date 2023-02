CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public‘s help finding a missing man.

50-year-old Marc Cole was last seen around the Nugget Casino in Carson City around Feb. 14. He is also known to have medical issues.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office.

