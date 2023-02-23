Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada needs help with this year’s Operation Easter Basket

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snow might still be on the ground, but Spring is just around the corner. Before you know it, Easter will be upon us and there are hundreds of kids in Northern Nevada who won’t get a basket from the Easter bunny without your help.

Every year Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collects more than 1,400 Easter baskets for children ages 2-18. It takes the generosity of the Washoe County community to fill baskets with age-appropriate toys and goodies for children. Those baskets will be distributed March 31-April 1.

CEO Marie Baxter stopped by Morning Break to share that last year more than 1,800 beautiful Easter baskets were distributed to families and they expect the need to be even greater this year.

If you would like to help with Operation Easter Basket, you can donate pre-filled Easter baskets for children ranging in age from infants to 18 years old. Each basket should have a value of $20 and can be filled with toys, books, bubbles, coloring books, games, toiletries, gift cards, etc. Please do not include perishable items. The organization will be distributing gender specific baskets to the following age groups: infants to one year of age, 2-5, 6-9, 10-13, 14-18. Please secure all baskets with cellophane and label them with intended age and gender.

Donate baskets at the St. Vincent’s Thrift Store (500 East Fourth Street, Reno), or at the St. Vincent’s Super Thrift Store (190 E. Glendale Ave., Sparks) Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Donations accepted through March 24.

You can also help by purchasing items from the Catholic Charities’ Amazon Wishlist, donating on the Catholic Charities website or sending a check to CCNN via “P.O. Box 5099, Reno, NV 89513, Attn: Operation Easter Basket.”

For more information on Operation Easter Basket 2023, click here. For more information on Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada, click here.

