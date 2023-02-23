The bidding has begun!

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The seafood won’t be served up until this Saturday, but the mobile auction is now live for the 43rd Annual Jack T. Reviglio Cioppino Feed. The event serves as a much-loved fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

In fact, it is the organization’s signature fundraiser, bringing in 10 percent of the annual operating budget and impacting the lives of the local children and teenagers it serves.

With a maximum attendance of 1,500, the event is sold out. However, community members who cannot attend are encouraged to participate in the mobile auction, which opened on Wednesday, February 22 at noon.

The mobile auction features hundreds of items that people can bid on. Everything from a San Francisco Giants kegerator to family photo sessions to a seven-day Australia trip for six people.

You can check out the mobile auction here.

In the meantime, excitement is building for the 43rd Annual Jack T. Reviglio Cioppino Feed, which will be held at the Boys & Girls Club’s Donald W. Reynolds Facility on E. Ninth Street on February 25. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

“It’s our favorite time of the year and a critical night for our organization’s success. The event takes a herculean effort, and we are extremely grateful to the board, staff, and volunteers; it takes the support of our entire community to pull off this incredible fundraising event,” said President & CEO Mike Wurm.

Club executive board member Chef Colin Smith of Roundabout Catering will join the Boys & Girls Club kitchen to prepare the event’s dinner with the famous Cioppino dish.

Learn more about the event and the mobile option here.

