Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

Peckham closed during investigations
Peckham closed during investigations
By David Kohut
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:08 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police responded to a hit-and-run early Thursday morning. When responders arrived on the scene, they found a person dead and a damaged bicycle nearby. According to officers, no car was on the scene. No description for the suspect or their car was immediately available, and the victim has not yet been identified.

Peckham Ln. has been closed between Longley Ln. and Airway Dr. and drivers are advised to avoid the area. It’s expected that the road will be closed until around 7 A.M.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as investigators learn more about the incident.

