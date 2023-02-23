Airport staff keeps surrounding communities informed

The Reno-Tahoe International Airport will be expanding for much of the rest of this decade. That message is being brought to the surrounding communities.
By Ed Pearce
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:05 PM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Big changes are coming to Reno Tahoe International Airport.

The construction you see is just the beginning of a multi-year, billion-dollar upgrade of the terminal and parking facilities.

Airport officials say it will have an impact, not only on the Reno area but other communities in northern Nevada and eastern California. So, they’ve launched a series of presentations to those communities.

The first stop was Wednesday morning in Carson City. An audience of business people and travelers got a preview of what’s in the works at Reno Tahoe. Airport President and CEO Daren Griffin outlined plans to keep pace with the rapid growth of the area.

“We need room for more airlines, more passengers. We need more amenities, more places for people to sit, more concessions and room for additional air service that we would like to have. So it’s really a multi-year program to just upgrade the eintire air travel experience for everybody who lives in northern Nevada.“

Griffin said it was also important to meet customers where they live to hear their concerns to make sure what the airport will be building meets their needs.

”To get out and talk to our customers wherever they live is really exciting for us. It gives us the best possible information to make sure what we’re working on is what the customers actually want.”

The entire project may take most of the rest of the decade.

