Wolf Pack extends home unbeaten streak, beats San Jose State 66-51

2-21-23
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:22 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Will Baker’s 18 points helped Nevada defeat San Jose State 66-51 on Tuesday.

Baker also had five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (21-7, 11-4 Mountain West Conference). Darrion Williams added 14 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and they also had five rebounds. Kenan Blackshear shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Spartans (16-12, 7-8) were led in scoring by Tibet Gorener, who finished with 14 points. San Jose State also got 13 points and four assists from Omari Moore.

Nevada used a 10-0 second-half run to come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 50-42 with 8:04 left in the half before finishing off the victory.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Teenage suspects arrested in stabbing death of 14-year-old girl
Lani Wilkes
Authorities: Driver refused to yield in traffic stop, leading to road-closing crash
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
Road work on Spaghetti Bowl will force closures, restrictions

Latest News

Wolf Pack extends home unbeaten streak, beats San Jose State 66-51
Wolf Pack extends home unbeaten streak, beats San Jose State 66-51
One in custody after shots fired at brothel
Bunny Ranch shooting arrest
Nevada seeks federal relief for ranchers
Nevada seeks federal relief for ranchers
Shooting investigation
Building hit in North Valleys drive-by shooting