Wolf Pack extends home unbeaten streak, beats San Jose State 66-51

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Will Baker’s 18 points helped Nevada defeat San Jose State 66-51 on Tuesday.

Baker also had five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (21-7, 11-4 Mountain West Conference). Darrion Williams added 14 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and they also had five rebounds. Kenan Blackshear shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Spartans (16-12, 7-8) were led in scoring by Tibet Gorener, who finished with 14 points. San Jose State also got 13 points and four assists from Omari Moore.

Nevada used a 10-0 second-half run to come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 50-42 with 8:04 left in the half before finishing off the victory.

