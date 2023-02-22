WCSD comments on stabbing of 14-year-old

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is releasing a statement on the stabbing death of 14-year-old Chloe Edwards.

In a release they said:

“The Washoe County School District (WCSD) was notified about the tragic death of one of our North Valleys High School (NVHS) students over the weekend. This incident occurred off campus at a private residence. As this is an ongoing police and criminal investigation, we must allow law enforcement to do its job to solve this crime and are unable to speak to any specifics related to it.

WCSD is cooperating with the Reno Police Department on its investigation to the fullest extent of the law. At the direction of WCSD Superintendent Enfield, the district’s Office of the General Counsel has launched an investigation to make sure that all laws, policies and regulations were followed.”

