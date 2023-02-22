Teglia’s Paradise Park to get new playground, restroom

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will be constructing a new playground and restroom at Teglia’s Paradise Park.

The existing playground and restroom were previously identified as needing improvements.

As part of the renovations, they will demolish the oldest portion of the playground and picnic shelter to make room for a custom, multi-structure playground. It will have two structures, one for children ages 2-5 and another for ages 5-12, inclusive merry-go-round, zip lines, and an innovative ninja-style fitness course.

The renovations will incorporate shaded benches, picnic tables, sidewalks, upgraded landscape and a protective fence between the playground and the parking lot.

The park’s existing restroom will be deactivated, and the new one will be installed near the parking lot entrance.

“This project is an important step in creating a more vibrant community for people of all ages to enjoy,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “We look forward to engaging with residents in the long-term vision of Paradise Park through the upcoming master plan process.”

“I am excited to see this much-needed project coming soon to Teglia’s Paradise Park,” said Ward 3 Reno City Councilmember Miguel Matinez. “This project is sure to bring new life and energy to the park, and will continue making it a special place for residents to create fond memories for many years to come.

Improvements are expected to be complete by July 2023 and will cost the city $1.3 million. The money for that project comes from unused Community Development Block Grant allocations and residential construction tax from tax district 3.

