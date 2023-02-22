Storey County Sheriff’s looking for missing woman

Shelsey Wiley
Shelsey Wiley(The Storey County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:54 AM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Storey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Shelsey Wiley was reported missing on Tuesday. Police believe she may be heading to or be in California. She was reported to have been possibly last seen in the West Point area as well as the San Francisco area.

WIley was last seen driving a beige 2021 Nissan Sentra with a California license plate number 8VUU804.

She is described as 29 years old, approximately 5′5, 130 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call the Storey County Sheriff’s Office at 775-847-0959 and reference case number 23-162.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenage suspects arrested in stabbing death of 14-year-old girl
Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Lani Wilkes
Authorities: Driver refused to yield in traffic stop, leading to road-closing crash
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
Road work on Spaghetti Bowl will force closures, restrictions

Latest News

A picture of Ares in the body armor
LCSO dog receives donation of body armor
An image of a rescue vehicle
2 caught in snowstorm rescued near Pinehaven
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Alzheimer's Association hosting education class
Alzheimer's Association hosting education class