Storey County Sheriff’s looking for missing woman

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Storey County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Shelsey Wiley was reported missing on Tuesday. Police believe she may be heading to or be in California. She was reported to have been possibly last seen in the West Point area as well as the San Francisco area.

WIley was last seen driving a beige 2021 Nissan Sentra with a California license plate number 8VUU804.

She is described as 29 years old, approximately 5′5, 130 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.

Anyone who may have seen her is asked to call the Storey County Sheriff’s Office at 775-847-0959 and reference case number 23-162.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.