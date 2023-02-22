Sparks selects new fire chief

The City of Sparks has chosen Walt White to serve as the new fire chief.
By Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:10 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks Tuesday is has chosen Walt White to be the next fire chief. White is currently chief of the Amador Fire Protection District and previously served a Sacramento Fire Chief.

“I look forward to serving the more than 100,000 residents and visitors of the City of Sparks,” said White. “I’m excited to join this highly reliable team and become a small part of the rich history and tradition of the Sparks Fire Department.”

The city says White was the initial top candidate.

“Now is the right timing for me to accept the position of City of Sparks Fire Chief,” White said. “My family and I are excited to be a part of the Sparks community.”

White’s contract goes before the city council for final approval on Monday.

The hiring would the city’s second time filling the possession in the last 4 months. In November, Mark Lawson was hired, but resigned just a week later when the city learned Lawson was facing criminal charges for possession of steroids with intent to sell.

