Snowfall extends ski season at Sugar Bowl

NORDEN, California (KOLO) - The hundreds inches of snow that have fallen in the Sierra Nevadas have extended the ski season at the Sugar Bowl.

The resort says they have gotten 390 inches of snow, 154 of which have come in January alone.

As a result, the ski season will be extended through April 23. The Donner Summit resort will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through then.

“We’ve seen significant storm after storm this season, and in celebration of the incredible snow conditions, we are extending the season another two weeks so skiers and riders can take full advantage of it,” said Jon Slaughter, Sugar Bowl Resort executive director of marketing and sales. “We’re also lining up some awesome spring deals, including the return of our Spring Pass, and will bring back a fan favorite – the Pond Skim on our closing weekend.”

Starting March 1, Sugar Bowl’s spring season pass will be on sale for $400. They will also be hosting spring events such as The Sugar Bowl Uphiller on April 1, and the Tiki Pond Skim on April 22.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.