Nevada joins settlement with opioid manufacturer

The state argued Allergan violated the Nevada Deceptive Trade Practices Act
(Source: WKYT)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:50 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced the state’s inclusion in a settlement with opioid manufacturer Allergan.

The multi-state settlement will bring in $29 million for Nevada.

“Settlement recoveries, including these funds, are a vital component to combatting the opioid epidemic in our state,” said Ford. “The recoveries will fund programs and services throughout the state to help eradicate this epidemic and help Nevadans affected by the opioid epidemic.”

The settlement contains remediation of more than $26 million that will be paid over the course of seven years. The remaining nearly three million will work as a credit on attorney’s fees.

Nevada argued Allergan violated the Nevada Deceptive Trade Practices Act by failing to properly regulate opioids in Nevada, as well as other causes of action. The settlement also includes relief terms in addition to monetary payments.

The settlement with Allergan also includes injunctive relief terms in addition to monetary payments.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New information: 14-year-old stabbing victim identified by Washoe County
Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Lani Wilkes
Authorities: Driver refused to yield in traffic stop, leading to road-closing crash
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
Road work on Spaghetti Bowl will force closures, restrictions

Latest News

File image of skiers and snowboarders making their way to the lift line at Sugar Bowl in...
Snowfall extends ski season at Sugar Bowl
Bottles of Alcohol (Source: WALB)
Tiny Nevada town gets county OK to lift ban on alcohol sales
Teglia’s Paradise Park to get new playground, restroom
(Source: MGN)
Guardrail repair will force lane, shoulder closures in Reno area