Mono County to end COVID emergency

MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - Mono County has announced it will terminate its local emergency for COVID-19 and rescind the local public health order.

The order is in alignment with the state of California’s plan to lift their COVID health emergency at the end of the month. The order will officially end on Feb. 28.

“COVID-19 infection across the country is at an all-time low, and we are confident that it is safe to transition out of our local COVID-19 emergency here in Mono County,” said Supervisor Rhonda Duggan, Chair of the Mono County Board of Supervisors. “I’d like to thank our Public Health team for their tireless work in navigating us through this pandemic over the past three years.”

Mono County residents and visitors are still asked to continue testing for COVID-19 and keep up with their COVID vaccination records.

Starting in April, Mono County Public Health will transition from COVID testing and vaccine clinics to appointment-based services for eligible residents and visitors in Bridgeport and Mammoth Lakes at these locations:

Mono County Public Health (Mammoth Lakes) Mono County Civic Center 1290 Tavern Rd, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546 (760) 924-1830

Mono County Public Health (Bridgeport) 37 Emigrant Street Bridgeport, CA 93517 (760) 932-5580

Effective Feb. 28, the COVID 19 portal of the Mono County Public Health website will become a subpage.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.