LCSO dog receives donation of body armor

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares received a donation of body armor from an Alaska nonprofit.

Vested Interest in K9s gifted the bullet and stab proof vest. They have donated almost 5,000 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old who are actively employed and certified with law enforcement and other related agencies.

Vests are valued between roughly $1,700 and $2,200, and weigh between four and five pounds.

