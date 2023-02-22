LCSO dog receives donation of body armor

A picture of Ares in the body armor
A picture of Ares in the body armor(The Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:31 AM PST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County Sheriff’s Office K9 Ares received a donation of body armor from an Alaska nonprofit.

Vested Interest in K9s gifted the bullet and stab proof vest. They have donated almost 5,000 vests to K9s in all 50 states.

The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old who are actively employed and certified with law enforcement and other related agencies.

Vests are valued between roughly $1,700 and $2,200, and weigh between four and five pounds.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenage suspects arrested in stabbing death of 14-year-old girl
Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
Savannah Henderson
One arrested in standoff at Moonlite BunnyRanch
Lani Wilkes
Authorities: Driver refused to yield in traffic stop, leading to road-closing crash
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
Road work on Spaghetti Bowl will force closures, restrictions

Latest News

An image of a rescue vehicle
2 caught in snowstorm rescued near Pinehaven
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Alzheimer's Association hosting education class
Alzheimer's Association hosting education class
Nevada's Will Baker gets two of his 18 points to fall in the win
Wolf Pack extends home unbeaten streak, beats San Jose State 66-51