Guardrail repair will force lane, shoulder closures in Reno area

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:38 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation will be closing lanes and shoulders along Reno area highways to repair guardrails.

The repairs will be conducted until March 3 at various locations across the Truckee Meadows.

Repairs will take place at more than 10 locations on I-80, I-580, and U.S. 395 to repair damage caused by vehicle collisions. The lane closures will take place 8a.m.-4p.m. weekdays through March 3.

The closures will take place at these locations:

I-80 - Various Locations Between Verdi and Keystone Avenue

  • I-80 Eastbound and Westbound Exit 12 Keystone Avenue
  • I-80 WB Exit 5 Verdi
  • I-80 WB Exit 3 Verdi
  • I-80 EB Exit 7 Mogul

I-580/U.S. 395 - Various Locations Between Galena Creek Bridge (South of Reno) and Stead

  • I-580 Northbound Near Galena Creek Bridge
  • I-580 Northbound Exit 25B I-580 Northbound On-ramp from U.S. 395A
  • U.S. 395 Northbound and Southbound Exit 73 Golden Valley
  • U.S. 395 Southbound Between Stead and Lemmon Valley
  • U.S. 395 Southbound Between Parr Boulevard Exit 71 and McCarran Boulevard Exit 70

Overnight repairs will also be made to additional sections of damaged guardrail next month in Reno, and on Kingsbury and Geiger Grades. The work will ultimately repair 22 locations of damaged guardrail equaling approximately 1,000 feet of guardrail.

