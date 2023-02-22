Building hit in North Valleys drive-by shooting

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in the North Valleys. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on Lemmon Drive near Surge Street. Deputies about 10 shots were fired and a building was hit. No injuries were reported.

There are no suspects at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

