Building hit in North Valleys drive-by shooting

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in the North Valleys. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday on Lemmon Drive near Surge Street. Deputies about 10 shots were fired and a building was hit. No injuries were reported.

There are no suspects at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

