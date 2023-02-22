2 caught in snowstorm rescued near Pinehaven

An image of a rescue vehicle
An image of a rescue vehicle(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:14 AM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office rescued a man and a woman who had been caught in a snowstorm in the Pinehaven area.

The WCSO Search and Rescue Team and the Specialized Vehicle Unit responded with side-by-side and tracked vehicles and saved the couple from the storm that blew through the area on Tuesday.

A photo of the rescue vehicle
A photo of the rescue vehicle(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

The Sheriff’s Office says this is a good reminder to plan ahead and pay attention to the weather if you’re going to be outdoors.

