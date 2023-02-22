14-year-old girl killed after being stabbed

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 14-year-old girl was killed after being stabbed, the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said in a release Tuesday.

They say she died following “an incident” on Soft Winds Drive/Red Baron Blvd in Reno on Feb. 19.

She was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. Her manner of death was declared a homicide with the cause of death being a stab wound to the chest.

The office is withholding her name pending confirmation of her identity via scientific means.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yelp Top 100
Celebrate Reno’s three restaurants recognized as Yelp’s Top 100 in the country
Lani Wilkes
Authorities: Driver refused to yield in traffic stop, leading to road-closing crash
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
Road work on Spaghetti Bowl will force closures, restrictions
Generic Gavel
Sparks man given 5 years for distributing fentanyl out of his barbershop
Unfounded reports of active shooter at area high schools

Latest News

One in custody after brothel standoff
One in custody after brothel standoff
Donations needed for Operation Easter Basket
Operation Easter Basket 2023
Tuesday's groundbreaking at RNO
Ground broken on new facility for Stellar Aviation at RNO
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue knocked down an RV fire on Ted Court on February 21, 2023.
One injured in Sun Valley RV fire