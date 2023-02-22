14-year-old girl killed after being stabbed
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A 14-year-old girl was killed after being stabbed, the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office said in a release Tuesday.
They say she died following “an incident” on Soft Winds Drive/Red Baron Blvd in Reno on Feb. 19.
She was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. Her manner of death was declared a homicide with the cause of death being a stab wound to the chest.
The office is withholding her name pending confirmation of her identity via scientific means.
