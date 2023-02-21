Skiers flock to Sierra resorts on three-day weekend

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The weather was great, so was the snow. And many had the day off.

It was no surprise, then, that local ski resorts were busy.

The crowd at Mount Rose*day - included a lot of visitors from elsewhere and, this being the last of the three-day holiday weekendsof the season, timing, played a part in many of their plans.

“We came in on Friday and skied and we’re going home tomorrow,” said Jessica Sydenham of Mountain Green, Utah.

“The kids are all of this week for ski week. I had a couple of days off from work, so it’s fun,” said Mukesh Vardhan from the Bay Area.

“We hoped to beat some of the crowd by coming later. Strategic,” admiited Cindy Gentile who flew up from San Diego and was just hitting the slopes with daughter Grace.

It’s been a good season for the resorts. Early storms started it off with plenty of snow. The storms that followed were well-timed and kept things fresh.

How long the season will last is unknown. A lot depends on the weather from now to until spring. But Mount Rose usually closes sometime around mid-April even if there’s still enough snow as most of these skiers turn to warmer weather recreation. ##

